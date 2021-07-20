Bees360 Integrates with magicplan to Bring Real-time AR Technology to Property Claims

Bees360 has formed the largest Property Claims and Underwriting Inspection network equipped with drones and AI-powered mobile application, BeesPilot™, in the United States. Through this integration between magicplan and BeesPilot™, all of Bees360's 3000 inspectors now have the access to magicplan's AR technology to create real-time 3D interior measurements onsite which are accurate to the nearest inch.

"We are impressed by magicplan's ease of use, real-time capability and extremely cost-effective business model empowered by their state-of-the-art AR technology," says Andy Liu, CEO at Bees360. "With this integration, our Inspectors can document interior damages and measure the room in less than 5 minutes with minimal cost, all integrated within our BeesPilot™ app. The interior measurements are instantly ready for our Desk Adjusters to complete estimates. This will not only save us 1-2 days on claims cycle times, but will also reduce the cost for our Carrier Partners dramatically."

"magicplan is squarely focused on providing the fastest and easiest solution for interior measurements," says Andreas Böhm, CEO at magicplan. "With Bees360 it is great to have a partner that is completing the job from the outside of the home. We are excited about Bees360's AI capabilities in detecting roof damages. Both companies believe in the great possibilities AI and technology will have in this field."

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property claims and underwriting industries. It is founded by data scientists and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims, and underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry.

About magicplan

magicplan builds mobile and cloud software to capture interior spaces. The company's mobile-first software solutions assist in the planning, estimating, and scheduling of renovation, restoration, and remodeling jobs. Every week over 50,000 new projects are managed with magicplan around the globe. magicplan was founded in 2010 in Montreal, Canada. Since the initial release, the application has been downloaded over 21 million times. Visit us at www.magicplan.app

