Before The Sidewalk Ended: A Walk With Shel Silverstein

The legendary author of children's books—The Giving Tree, Where The Sidewalk Ends, Light in the Attic--and the Grammy-winning song, A Boy Named Sue--comes to life in a rare humane way. Yes, funny, and brilliant, add THIS CHARMING ADVENTURE - Walk, Listen & See the Kind of Man Shel was. Friend he was. Some of the women in his life. His formation from a boy to a young man to a much-loved writer & artist for generations of young folks and their parents. A Shel Silverstein Not (Only) for kids.

cover - BEFORE THE SIDEWALK ENDED two friends: Shel & I

Generations of lovers of Silverstein's books, songs and plays will widen their knowledge, enjoyment and appreciation of this true American treasure.

Lending beauty and life to this charming memoir of an historical time and place are never before seen photos by the great graphic artist and photographer Dave Barry.

"Readers will be riveted by the portrait of the beloved children's author that emerges in these pages. Not exactly what they may have expected."

"Valerio's voice is unique, and reflects the cityscape he describes in this 'walk' with Silverstein…a charming promenade. I couldn't help but think, in reading this, that there was a flavor to NYC that seems duller now….but is totally present in Valerio's writing. The writing transports and provides welcome oasis these days!"

About his friend, collaborator & confidante Shel Silverstein, Anthony Valerio writes: "Shel was one of my people. I was one of his people. This is our story."

