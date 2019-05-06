BEGIN Band To Headline Okinawa Association of America, Inc. (OAA) SuperCentennial Celebration

The band started nearly 30 years ago in Okinawa when Eisho Higa, Masaru Shimabukuro and Hitoshi Uechi, childhood friends from Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, combined their musical talents. Their first single, "I Miss You" debuted in 1990 and since then they have released more than 35 singles, more than 30 albums and eight DVDs. They released their latest album, "Potluck Songs" in December 2018. They attribute blues music and Okinawan culture as inspiration for their music.

"In the same way BEGIN has been spreading the beauty and spirit of Okinawa in their music for decades," explained Edward Kamiya, OAA President, "the OAA has been doing so as a pillar in the community for 110 years. We are honored and excited to share the music of one of Okinawa's most successful bands with people on this side of the Pacific Ocean for the very first time in BEGIN's history."

Sponsors for OAA's SuperCentennial milestone include community partners who support OAA's mission of preserving and perpetuating the culture. They include Katsuya, Oki Dog, Sanyo Foods and Taragawa-Ryukyu Ocho. For sponsorship opportunities and media inquiries, please contact Lesley Chinen at lesley@lcproductionsonline.com.

The OAA has special SuperCentennial events planned for the rest of the year. These events include a picnic in July, monthly evening events and a 110th Anniversary reception. Membership is open to anyone interested in or with ties to Okinawa. The OAA houses 15 committees ranging from performing arts to history. For more information on the OAA, visit www.oaamensore.org or search @oaamensore on social media.

Ticket information is available at: http://bit.ly/BEGINCONCERT

The Okinawa Association of America, Inc. (OAA) is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation. Its purpose is to preserve and perpetuate, as well as to promote the appreciation of Okinawan culture through education and local and international exchanges. It also promotes mutual friendship and aid to its members.

