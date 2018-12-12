BehaveCare, Inc. Names Glen Moller as Chief Executive Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BehaveCare, Inc. ("BehaveCare"), announced today that Glen Moller has been named its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Moller will succeed Eric Heil, one of the company's co-founders. Heil will now be a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors.

BehaveCare was founded in 2017 to provide technology-enabled coordinated care across physical, behavioral, and social health domains for high-risk, high-need patients with complex diseases, including those with severe mental illness and substance use disorder. BehaveCare is payer agnostic but is looking to partner with managed care organizations, ACO's, and/or health systems that are committed to moving from traditional bundled case rate reimbursement to full risk sharing.

"BehaveCare has hired a proven managed care leader, with a 20-year track record of building cohesive teams, innovative programs, and high performing companies dedicated to meeting the needs of medically complex patients. Glen is clearly a game changer for our organization!" said Brad Bennett, BehaveCare's Chairman and Co-founder.

Moller joins BehaveCare from ArroHealth ("Arro"), a provider of Medicare and Medicaid risk adjustment and payment integrity services to health plans nationwide. During his tenure as CEO, Arro became one of the country's fastest growing healthcare companies, growing from 30 to 1,500 employees. Among other accolades, ArroHealth has been recognized in Inc.'s list of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America.

"BehaveCare provides 'care anywhere' to high-risk, high-need patients," said Moller. "The opportunity to lead a growth company dedicated to improving people's lives and producing better outcomes for our payer customers is a tremendous mission and why I chose to join the Company. We offer a unique model that allows us to deliver both hands-on and virtual care to a historically underserved population. Our front line staff in the communities we serve are really the heroes here, and I look forward to helping them thrive."

"Glen Moller has proven over two decades that he can consistently improve health outcomes and reduce cost for high-cost, high-need patients by building teams that integrate physical and behavioral health and engage community partners to assist with housing, food, transportation, and other social needs," said Tom Hawes, M.D., Managing Director at Sandbox Industries, on behalf of BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners, and co-founder and board member of BehaveCare.

Prior to leading Arro, Moller was CEO of Centene's Medicare Advantage Program and Special Needs Plans. He also served as President of special needs plans for Fidelis Senior Care, and as Chief Operating Officer of Express Scripts Insurance Company.

Moller began his career at Oxford Health Plans in 1994 before joining HealthMarket, Inc. in 2003.

Moller earned a BA in Economics and English, from Boston College. He also earned his MBA from Harvard Business School where he remains a member of the Harvard Healthcare Industry Alumni Association. He is a board member at DarioHealth and 340B Technologies.

About BehaveCare:

BehaveCare Inc., is a technology-enabled integrated care delivery and coordination company serving patients with severe behavioral health and comorbid, complex chronic conditions. BehaveCare was founded in 2017 to address the whole person needs of high-risk, high-need patients, including physical, mental and social health wherever they may reside. BehaveCare offers health plans and providers a comprehensive solution of technology and community-based services for its patients. Learn more about BehaveCare at: https://www.behavecare.us/

About BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners:

BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners, L.P. is a corporate venture fund licensed by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. The fund invests in promising emerging companies of strategic relevance to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans. Sandbox Industries is the exclusive provider of investment management services to BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://bcbsvp.com/.

Contacts:

Beth Vetromile

BehaveCare, Inc.

Executive Support

Phone: (401) 648.6200

E-mail: bvetromile@behavecare.us

SOURCE BehaveCare, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.behavecare.us

