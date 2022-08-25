Behavior Nation Ranks No. 359 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Behavior Nation Receives Ranking No. 359 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and No. 21 in Health Services Industry

DANVILLE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Behavior Nation is No. 359 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"We're honored to be recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List," says Rushal Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Behavior Nation. "This achievement underscores our team's hard work and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure clients receive the medically necessary services they need."

Behavior Nation started with a mission to make quality evidence-based ABA Services accessible to families that need them. Today, we stand strong with our providers, proud of having served hundreds of families across the Unites States and abroad, helping patients achieve meaningful progress.

"Behavior Nation strives to improve awareness, acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Developmental Disabilities. Our team approach ensures that each family we serve receives the highest levels of treatment, support, and responsiveness," says Ahilya Lakhanpal, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Behavior Nation. "Creating a better world for individuals with developmental disabilities is at the core of our company values, and our team acts on their passions to support those values every single day. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to improve the overall quality of life of the clients and their families."

"Behavior Nation is a growing company with an ever-expanding reach. In our quest to provide the highest level of services for families and individuals who are affected by Autism and other developmental disabilities, creativity and collaboration stand out," says Caroline Kris, Clinical Director of Behavior Nation. "Our growth is made possible by our extremely driven and dedicated staff as well as our technology partners at Witty Wilma, Inc. that have allowed us to scale rapidly while maintaining highest standards for quality of care."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Behavior Nation is a Mental Health Provider that provides medically necessary services to individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities using the evidence-based principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). We started with a mission to make quality, evidence-based ABA Services accessible to families that need them. Today, we stand strong with our providers, proud of having served hundreds of families across the Unites States and abroad, helping patients achieve meaningful progress. Find out more at www.behaviornation.com.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

