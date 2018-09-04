Behavioral Health Expert Soni Helmicki Named Chief Executive Officer of WellBridge Fort Worth Hospital

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBridge Healthcare is pleased to announce that Soni Helmicki has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the WellBridge Hospital in Fort Worth. Ms. Helmicki is an esteemed behavioral health executive with extensive experience in the North Texas area.

Helmicki holds professional degrees in Psychology and Gerontology from the University of Dallas and the University of North Texas respectively, and began her distinguished career in behavioral health many years ago in North Texas. She has most recently served in Chief Executive and Compliance roles with other local Texas Healthcare entities.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Soni's capability, knowledge and experience to lead our hospital in Fort Worth," said Scott Wilson, Chairman. "Soni brings proven leadership and regional expertise to expand our successful inpatient and outpatient programs. She truly exemplifies our mission to be the best mental health provider in every community that we serve."

"I am motivated and honored to lead WellBridge Fort Worth. I look forward to building on our success and to continually improving services to meet the broader needs of our community. I have always had a passion for mental health and wellbeing, and I am delighted to continue serving the residents of Fort Worth and the surrounding communities," Helmicki said.

WellBridge Fort Worth is a behavioral health hospital offering a continuum of behavioral healthcare services, from inpatient beds to outpatient therapy for adults and seniors throughout the North Texas region.

ABOUT WELLBRIDGE HEALTHCARE

WellBridge Healthcare is a regional leader in behavioral health operating multiple inpatient and outpatient behavioral healthcare locations in Texas. Founded in 2014, WellBridge Healthcare provides innovative behavioral health services to senior and adult patients with a focus on treating cognitive and progressive mental health symptoms. For further information, visit www.wellbridgehealthcare.com

