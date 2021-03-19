Behavioral Health Platform, TPN.health, Partners with New Orleans Nonprofit Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Provider Network ( TPN.health ), a digital platform for behavioral health professionals, is partnering with Son of a Saint to provide their team of clinicians with accessible virtual Continuing Education training.

TPN.health offers access to unlimited CE's, high-quality educational opportunities, and visibility into a community of vetted behavioral health clinicians and services. This partnership provides the Son of a Saint's clinical specialists with additional learning resources to support fatherless boys in the Greater New Orleans area.

TPN.health Partners with Local Nonprofit Son of a Saint

"We are honored to be in a position to partner with Son of a Saint - to bring professional clinical education and services for their on-staff clinicians. Our mission is simply to improve behavioral health outcomes, and we see no better organization to support with this mission than Son of a Saint," says Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN.health.

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences, and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org .

"Our partnership with TPN.health provides free access to high-quality CEUs through a virtual platform. This allows our team of specialists to utilize them at our best convenience," says Son of a Saint Mental Health Specialist Tara Gremillion Lark. "As CEU providers are shifting between virtual or in-person settings, it's more than helpful to have this consistent resource at our fingertips."

To find more information about upcoming Continuing Education events, visit TPN.health or follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

Mia Fenice

Social Media & Content Coordinator

TPN.health

[email protected]

SOURCE TPN.health

Related Links

http://tpnhealth.com

