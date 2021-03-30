Behavioral Health Properties Group of Swope Lees Commercial Real Estate Closes Sale of Clarity Way

HANOVER, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behavioral Health Properties Group of Swope Lees Commercial Real Estate has closed the sale of the 34-bed, inpatient detox and residential substance abuse treatment center known as Clarity Way located in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

The campus-style treatment facility consists of two adjacent properties, each having three buildings, which together offers its operator and clients a spacious ±28,428 SF on ~14 acres in Pennsylvania's scenic Susquehanna River Valley. The facility features prime amenities including an inground pool, fitness center, dance/yoga studio, gourmet kitchen, massage room, recreation room, and music studio. Its strategic location, within a 1-hour drive from Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Harrisburg International Airport (MDT), allows for easy fly-in admissions for clients coming from outside the local region.

Managing Directors Joshua Slaybaugh and Michael Cabot represented the seller in the transaction, 536 Iron Ridge Road Associates, LP and 544 Iron Ridge Road Associates, LP, entities related to a private family office based in Jupiter, FL. The buyer was a New Jersey based behavioral healthcare provider expanding their operational footprint to the region.

"The sale of Clarity Way adds to our list of successfully completed transactions in the behavioral healthcare sector," said Slaybaugh. "Clarity Way is a well-known and highly regarded treatment center in our business and we are proud to be part of its history."

Swope Lees' Behavioral Health Properties Group is based in Juno Beach, FL and assists clients on both buy-side and sell-side real estate and business transactions in the behavioral healthcare sector nationwide, with a specialty in properties used in substance use disorder treatment.

