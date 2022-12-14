Behavioral health software market to grow by 12.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing adoption of EHRs will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Behavioral health software market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Health Software Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., and Raintree Systems Inc. among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Component, End-user, and Geography

In 2017, the behavioral health software market was valued at USD 1391.32 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 649.05 million. The behavioral health software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2071.61 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5% according to Technavio.

Behavioral health software market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Behavioral health software market - Vendor Insights

The global behavioral health software market is fragmented. The competition in the market is moderate due to the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios, enter emerging markets, and increase their market shares. All these factors will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Credible Behavioral Health Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as clinical credible software.

- The company offers behavioral health software such as clinical credible software. Epic Systems Corp. - The company offers behavioral health software such as behavioral health screening software.

- The company offers behavioral health software such as behavioral health screening software. EverCommerce Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as Neurosurgery EHR software.

- The company offers behavioral health software such as Neurosurgery EHR software. Global Payments Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as mental health coding software.

Behavioral health software market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing adoption of EHRs

The growing number of behavioral health issues

Improving turnaround time efficiency

KEY challenges –

Concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks

Availability of open-source software

Financial constraints

The behavioral health software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this behavioral health software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the behavioral health software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the behavioral health software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the behavioral health software market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of behavioral health software market vendors

Related Reports:

The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market size is expected to be valued at USD 72.74 million by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 7.11%. The rising incidence rates of adverse drug events is notably driving the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market growth, although factors such as high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance may impede the market growth.

size is expected to be valued at by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 7.11%. The rising incidence rates of adverse drug events is notably driving the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market growth, although factors such as high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance may impede the market growth. The predicted growth of the healthcare information software market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 11.76 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks may impede the market growth.

Behavioral Health Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2071.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., Raintree Systems Inc., The Echo Group, Valant, VSS Medical Technologies Inc., WellSky Corp., and WRS Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

