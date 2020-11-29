Behaviorsoft Announces Strategic Partnership with Tellus

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For dates of service on or after Dec. 1, 2020, behavior analysis service providers in AHCA regions 9, 10 and 11 must bill through the Tellus EVV System and may no longer bill through the Florida Medicaid Management Information System ("FMMIS"). As an official Tellus partner, Behaviorsoft customers will be able to quickly and easily comply with the newly mandated EVV requirement from the comfort of their Behaviorsoft mobile app.

Behaviorsoft

By using Behaviorsoft's iOS or Android mobile apps, customers will be able to schedule behavior analysis sessions, log session times, geotag session locations, obtain caregiver signatures and automatically send required visit data to the Tellus EVV System for billing. Additionally, customers will continue to benefit from Behaviorsoft's robust mobile clinical data collection and progress analysis functionalities all in one place and all in real-time.

"We are excited to partner with Tellus in Regions 9, 10 and 11," said Carlos Horcasitas, CEO of Behaviorsoft. "We look forward to providing our customers a seamless way to comply with the new EVV mandate. We firmly believe that EVV will ultimately be a very powerful and useful tool for behavior analysis service providers nationwide."

About Behaviorsoft

Behaviorsoft is an all-in-one clinical and practice management technology solution designed specifically for small and mid-sized behavior therapy practices. Behaviorsoft is at the forefront of combining machine learning and excellent user experience to help behavior therapists provide superior care.

To learn more about Behaviorsoft, please visit: www.behaviorsoft.com

Press contact: [email protected]

