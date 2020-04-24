Behaviour, Preferences & Plans of Smartphone Users in the Middle East, 2019 - Focus on Usage of OTT Communication Services

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: OTT Communication Services in the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smartphone users in the Middle East are less active users of OTT communication services than their peers in other regions, so operators may have an opportunity to launch new services.



This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in the Middle East. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communication services.



This report:

identifies which communications apps are used the most in the Middle East

highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communication market

identifies which app features are used the most on communication apps

discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services

identifies consumers' preferred channels for communicating with brands.

Survey Data Coverage



The research was conducted between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the Middle East. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Which OTT communication and paid-for online video apps are used the most in the Middle East ?

? Where is there potential for growth in the OTT communication and paid for online video space?

Which OTT communication app features are used most frequently?

Is there any remaining potential for monetisation by mobile operators?

Which channels do consumers prefer to use to interact with brands?

Countries Covered



Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

