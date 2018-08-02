Behind the Seams with Lands' End: New Women's Denim Jeans Fit Every Body

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfect pair of jeans is every woman's dream. Lands' End is making denim dreams come true this fall with better fits and innovative fabrics in the fall 2018 women's denim jean collection. To showcase the new denim offerings, Lands' End employees will model each of the new styles on Facebook Live this Friday, August 3, at noon CST at Facebook.com/landsend, helping women find the style that is most flattering to their body shape.

Lands’ End is making denim dreams come true this fall with better fits and innovative fabrics in the fall 2018 women’s denim jean collection

"Comfort and confidence are two of the most important factors for women when it comes to shopping for jeans, which is why we focused on fit and fabric technology in our latest denim line," said Molly Schrott, women's denim designer, Lands' End. "Our designers spent months reviewing our customers' feedback, conducting fit tests and studying every detail in our previous jeans, as well as our new styles. The result is a new denim jeans collection that includes a curvy option, cooling and warming technology in the fabric, and lasting color such as our no-fade Forever Black."

Better Fit.



Curvy jeans feature a contoured waistband that fits the curve of a woman's body, so everything stays in place and there's no waist gap. The Curvy Fit Jeans are made with fabric selected specifically for this contoured fit, offering more stretch and ease. The fabric and fit combination results in jeans that hold and mold to a woman's shape with just the right amount of stretch. The popular Slim Ankle jeans were fine-tuned and the high waisted jeans options have expanded to include a modern Stovepipe Ankle jean.

Better Fabric.



Comfort is key when it comes to denim. Lands' End looked to fabric innovation when updating its core indigo fabric. Cooling & warming technology in the yarns—a mix of cotton and hollow core polyester—keeps women comfortable by trapping heat in the winter months and is breathable during the summer months. The fabric also provides excellent stretch while maintaining recovery, so no more saggy knees after a day of wear. Women can find the new indigo fabric in Mid Rise Straight, High Rise Straight, Mid Rise Boot Cut, Mid Rise Stove Pipe Ankle and High-Rise Slim Ankle fits. Lands' End also added "Forever Black" fabric in Mid Rise Straight and High Rise Straight Jeans. Aptly named, the fabric was tested over thirty washes and didn't fade.

Behind the Seams: Facebook Live Event.



Tune into Lands' End for a "Behind the Seams" Facebook Live event on Friday, August 3, 2018, at noon CST for a Q&A with denim designer Molly Schrott. Molly will give viewers the inside scoop on Lands' End's new denim collection and answer viewer questions. Viewers who join in the conversation will have the chance to win a pair of Lands' End jeans.

Jean Shopping Made Easy.



Women can easily shop and find the new, perfect fitting jeans in time for fall at landsend.com/women. The collection features new fits, new washes, and plenty of style in regular, petite, tall and plus sizes. And, these styles won't break the budget; all jeans are priced under $100.

About Lands' End, Inc.



Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

SOURCE Lands' End

Related Links

https://www.landsend.com

