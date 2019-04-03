BEHR® Interior Paint Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power 2019 Paint Satisfaction Study

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr's high-quality interior paints tied for No. 1 in customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Paint Satisfaction Study. Behr led all interior paint brands in three key factors of satisfaction: durability, in-store color displays and printed materials, and warranty/guarantee.

"Behr's mission is to deliver quality, performance and value to our consumers, which is why we're so honored customers ranked Behr highest within the interior paint category," said Jodi Allen, chief marketing officer, Behr Paint Company. "Our interior paints are designed to withstand anything 'real life' throws your way, so we're especially excited to be recognized for our interior paint's durability."

The 2019 Paint Satisfaction Study was fielded in January of 2019 and is based on responses from 2,995 customers who purchased interior paint within the previous 12 months. In the study, BEHR interior paints received a score of 852 on a 1,000-point scale, as well as a J.D. Power.com Power Circle Rating™ of 5, the highest rating, indicating it is ranked "Among the best" by study participants.

Do-it-yourselfers and pros who want high-quality paint can visit their local Home Depot® store to purchase award-winning BEHR interior paints, such as:

BEHR® PREMIUM PLUS Interior Paint & Primer in One : A GREENGUARD® Gold Certified product that delivers a durable, long-lasting finish at a great value*.

: A GREENGUARD® Gold Certified product that delivers a durable, long-lasting finish at a great value*. BEHR® ULTRA Interior Paint & Primer in One : This premium-performing paint dries into an extra-durable film that delivers excellent resistance to household stains and scuffs with a washable, easy-clean finish.

: This premium-performing paint dries into an extra-durable film that delivers excellent resistance to household stains and scuffs with a washable, easy-clean finish. BEHR® MARQUEE Interior Paint & Primer in One: Behr's most advanced interior paint-and-primer-in-one delivers exceptional stain-resistance and durability, and it's guaranteed to provide one-coat hide in over 1,000 colors**.

* GREENGUARD-Certified products are certified to GREENGUARD standards for low chemical emissions into indoor air during product usage. For more information, visit ul.com/gg.

**Valid only when tinted to designated colors from the MARQUEE One-Coat Hide Color Collection.

To learn more about interior paints, as well as exterior paints, stains and specialty coatings from Behr, visit Behr.com.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR® and KILZ® brands is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. To learn more about BEHR PRO® products and services visit behr.com/pro. Behr is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

