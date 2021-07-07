Behrman Capital Acquires Shur-Co

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital ("Behrman"), a private equity investment firm based in New York, today announced that it has acquired Shur-Co, LLC ("Shur-Co" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of innovative cargo covering and cargo control systems and related accessories for the transportation industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Yankton, South Dakota, Shur-Co has proudly served its customers for more than 60 years. The Company operates four manufacturing facilities and six service centers across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., which provide proximity to key customers, channels, and markets. This footprint is complemented by an expansive dealer and sales rep network.

The Company represents a portfolio of market-leading brands (including Shur-Co® and Donovan®), which serve the agriculture, construction, waste, flatbed, and rail industries. Shur-Co's commitment to its longstanding customer base is enhanced by its leading engineering and research teams.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Shur-Co is an industry leader supported by its deep relationships with dealers, end users, and OEMs, as well as its high-quality aftermarket and new application parts. We are delighted to partner with the Shur-Co management team and look forward to accelerating the Company's growth strategy."

Shur-Co's management team, headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Terry Tennant, will continue to lead the Company under Behrman's ownership.

Mr. Tennant added: "We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new chapter for Shur-Co. Today, we offer the industry's most comprehensive lineup of covering systems, renowned for their quality and durability, and backed by leading innovation and research. Joining forces with the Behrman team will accelerate our momentum, while providing us with the benefit of their deep expertise in specialty manufacturing. I especially want to thank our employees, whose dedication to delivering the highest levels of product quality and customer service have and will continue to drive our success."

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised $3.5 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About Shur-Co

Shur-Co is a leading manufacturer of innovative cargo covering and cargo control systems and related accessories for the transportation industry. Customers trust the Company's family of premium brands to protect and secure valuable cargo, comply with regulations, and minimize risks to drivers and roadways. Shur-Co's quality product offering serves applications tied to the agriculture, construction, waste, flatbed, and rail industries. Shur-Co has proudly served its customers for more than 60 years.

Contact

Ross Lovern / Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital