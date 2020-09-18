Beijing Culture and Tourism Spearheads Post-COVID Travel Recovery with Global Online Strategic Forum: "Restart Travel, Together with Beijing"

The forum brings together an expert lineup of more than 30 speakers from throughout the tourism industry, including leaders such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Lufthansa Group, TUI, PATA, WYSE Travel Confederation, Marriott, and many others.

Each session features six panel discussions and keynote presentations. These address questions of how tourism can bounce back from COVID-19, the future of business travel and the MICE sector, and the role of youth travel in global tourism recovery.

Keynote speeches include a presentation from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games, and a Q&A session addressing Beijing's challenges as a tourism destination. Each forum session finishes with a research report presentation from McKinsey on global prospects for tourism recovery.

"Beijing Tourism's goal in building this platform is to welcome friends around the world to discuss how to restart travel – not only travel to Beijing, but on an international level. As we move forward to embrace the new normal together, our Forum will develop confidence within the global travel industry by showing how Beijing and China are successfully leading the recovery of tourism," said Wei Pang, Deputy Director General, Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Department of Foreign Exchanges and Cooperation.

The event will be held from 4pm China Standard Time (CST) on Tuesday, 22 September, for attendees in Africa, Asia, and Europe. A second session from 8am CST on Wednesday, 23 September, is aimed at attendees in the Americas and Oceania. Both forum sessions will be recorded and available for playback.

Please visit http://traveltrade.visitbeijing.com.cn/forum to register and view the full program.

