Beijing held Global Distribution Partnership Summit 2018

During his speech, Yin Peiyan, Deputy Secretary General of Beijing Municipal People's Government stated that while known for its rich history and ancient heritage, Beijing is simultaneously the face of China's modernity as an international metropolis. To facilitate globalization and foreign exchange, the Beijing Municipal Government implemented a series of measures such as special funding for inbound tourism awards, "MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions)" tourism award funds, overseas tax refunds for tourists, the 144-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy and promotion of "The Reform and Opening-up Policy".

Consequently, Beijing will play host to the World Horticulture Expo in 2019, the World Leisure Conference in 2020, and the Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2022.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, Cao Pengcheng, since the program's launch in February, over 126 global travel agencies applied for registration and have immensely improved globalized relationships and cooperation. In recognition of this, 30 new "Beijing Inbound Tourism Global Distribution Partners" awards had been presented alongside three prestigious awards for the "Beijing Tourism Overseas Promotion Excellence Programs" respectively.

Frank Puettman, Director of TUI Group as well as one of the winners of the Program, proposed target marketing China's young adults and senior segments of independent tourists. He identified that they were more likely to take interest in China's plethora of cultural heritage such as Chinese martial arts, calligraphy, tea ceremonies etc. Additionally, three overseas travel agents, TUI Group, JTB Group, and Lion Travel Agency were awarded in acknowledgement of their proposals.

