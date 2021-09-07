Beijing unveils catalogue on HR development at CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

A catalogue on Beijing's human resources development was released Monday at the thematic event held by the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

This was the second version of the catalogue on human resources development released in Beijing, following the 2020 version. The goal is to better meet the city's needs for building a national comprehensive demonstration zone for expanding opening-up in the service sector and a free trade pilot zone, featuring technological innovation and the development of five key new industries.

The catalogue places importance on sectors such as scientific and technological innovation, opening-up of the service sector, and the digital economy. It is aimed at providing a direction for employers, workers, human resources service institutions, and training institutions in regard to improving job skills and employment.

The catalogue includes 254 types of typical jobs in 45 major areas of 14 industries, and gives a detailed assessment in terms of the demand and supply of labor, the efforts needed to train professionals, and their capabilities for reemployment. According to the catalogue, areas such as 5G technological research, development, and application are the most in need of talents.

During the thematic event at the CIFTIS centered on human resources development, six human resources service institutions including FESCO, Career International, and Zhaopin Limited signed contracts with 15 employers, with the total contract value exceeding 200 million yuan (US$30.98 million).

