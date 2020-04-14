Being Worried and Stressed Are Americans' Top Two Emotions Now

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been four to five weeks for many people and almost three in five Americans (58%) say it is hard to know what day it is most of the time. This is especially true for Generation Z (65%) and Millennials (68%). This is from an online survey conducted by Regina Corso Consulting among 2,120 U.S. adults, 18 and older between April 8 and 10, 2020.

As the days blur into one another, people's emotions tend to be in flux as well. Over two in five Americans (42%) say, when they think about their mood most of the time these days, they feel worried while almost two in five (38%) say they feel stressed. One-third (33%) feel content, three in ten (30%) feel happy, almost one-quarter (23%) feel bored while one in ten are scared (11%) or sad (11%) and less than one in ten (7%) are angry. Millennials and Gen Xers are more likely to be stressed (42% and 44%) while Boomers and Greatest Generationers are more likely to be content (38% and 49%) and Gen Zers more likely to be bored (39%).

Seven in ten Americans (69%) believe there will be another wave of this and we'll have to do some of this again in the fall. But, when it comes to when things will go back to some sense of normal, over one-quarter (27%) believe it will be late May to sometime in June, less than one in five (15%) say it will be July while over one in ten say it will be the fall (13%) or early to mid-May (12%). One in ten each say a sense of normal will happen in August (10%) or early 2021 (10%) while one in ten (9%) also say never and we'll always have some part of social distancing remaining. Less than one in ten (5%) are very optimistic and say it will happen in late April.

Regardless of when we get to a sense of normal, almost nine in ten Americans (88%) say when this time passes, our sense of normal will be very different. Democrats are more likely than both Independents and Republicans to say this, but all know the sense of normal has changed (92% vs. 88% and 85%).

