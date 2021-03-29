Beko Harnesses the Evocative Power of AI Motion Pictures

This year, Beko will focus on empowering future generations to live healthier lives – which is only possible by living more sustainably and working towards a healthier planet. All of our actions and every product we use has an impact on nature. With technologies that are more sustainable for the environment, Beko is striving to reduce our carbon footprint, one step at a time.

To deliver this message, a sixty-second consumer advert was created and produced by Seyhan Lee, an artistic development and production company. Its ambition is to strengthen Beko's brand messaging, communicate the business's sustainability initiatives and how Beko is incorporating highly advanced technology and supply chain management in its factories around the world.

The video employs Artificial Intelligence to create a feeling of 'connectedness'. Not only does it represent a stylistic leap for Beko but is also one of the business's first marketing projects that doesn't feature any products.

Seyhan Lee crafted tens of thousands of frames from objects like shells, leaves and others natural items, to build a foundation for the AI program to draw from and create its own interpretation of scenes from nature. This resulted in a succession of transitions showing the AI-created images of flowers blooming, seashells, crashing ocean waves and a series of objects morphing into one another, creating a distinctive motion image.

Zeynep Yalım Uzun, Chief Marketing Officer at Arçelik, says, "At Beko, sustainability is at the heart of our business. We wanted to create an impactful film that articulates our vision, whilst provoking thought and engagement. Our ambition was to create a piece of content that engages, encourages, and motivates people to join us on our sustainability journey."

Speaking about the project, Creative Director, Pinar Seyhan Demirdağ says: "One of most wonderful things about AI Motion Pictures is that AI does not make a distinction between objects, as people do. Humans see and acknowledge themselves as separate from their environment. However, unless you define it, an algorithm sees the overall visual picture. Hence why it can generate imagery in which elements transition into and become each other, which would be impossible for a human imagination."

The advert closes with a call to action directing viewers to a dedicated Beko Connections web page where they can find out more information. https://www.beko.com/en-en/connections

About Beko

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik operating in more than 130 countries. It offers product lines that include major appliances, air conditioners and small appliances. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and no.1 large home appliances brand in the UK. The brand is Main Partner of FC Barcelona, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and Official Supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

About Arçelik

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 34 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in almost 150 countries. As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2019. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. www.arcelikglobal.com

About Seyhan Lee

Seyhan Lee, founded in January 2020, is a creative production company which creates and produces A.I. motion pictures and other 21st-century image technologies. Whether film, music, fashion, theater, motion graphics, gaming, or beautiful interpretations, our work represents the future of storytelling. Stories that are visually relevant and socially significant. The way Pixar was founded through the early adopters of CGI, we are founding Seyhan Lee with early adopters of A.I. motion pictures.

SOURCE Beko

Related Links

https://www.beko.com

