Bel Air Academy 137-Year-Old Historical Building and Adjoined Site Redeveloped

BEL AIR, Md., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoulis Properties is proud to announce that we are finally breaking ground on a multifamily housing development this month, beginning construction on the soon to be Bel Air Academy Townhomes and Apartments, located at 45 E Gordon Street.



Bel Air Academy, 1979 Bel Air Academy Apartments and Townhomes, 2020

At the foundation of almost every new real estate development project lies a history beyond the brick and mortar, typically of what that building previously housed. Alongside the property and the land itself, new owner's and developer's often inherit the responsibility of protecting this history. In order to carefully preserve the architectural history, as opposed to more easily demolishing to build completely anew, developers are forced to consider the additional risks and unexpected expenses that must be absorbed along with the more meticulous and detailed project planning process that accompanies the restoration of a unique building, like that of the Bel Air Academy, originally built over 100 years ago.

Despite the challenges and multi-year planning process, the Zoulis Properties team has looked forward to interrupting this trend by finding the perfect balance between restoration and creation in order to preserve the character and history that comes along with this unique piece of real property. Designing a vision that both preserves the architectural history of the old school building and the posterity of the Town of Bel Air, while serving modern needs required the engineers from Bay State Land Services, the builder from Creative Home Co, and the architect from Architectural Design Works, Inc. to work alongside the developer, and the Town of Bel Air leaders and officials in order to craft a vision with two worlds in mind.



The 137-year-old two-story building, historically known as the Bel Air Academy and Graded School and later as the office for the Harford County Board of Education, the first brick school building ever built in Harford County, will be transformed into eight one- and two- bedroom apartment suites. The building has been expanded and remodeled on numerous occasions since its original construction in 1882, leaving mostly all of the interior altered over the years, except for the northern original staircase which features "an open string, dog-leg run with turned balusters and the fat turned newel so common in Victorian Bel Air" which will be carefully preserved through the demolition and renovation of the building. (Larew, 1979)

Upon completion, the one-acre site location will be developed into twelve newly built luxurious four bedroom, three and a half bath townhomes accompanying the apartments, all featuring high-end finishes, premium amenities, in addition to quality resident services. Pre-leasing is expected to start in 2020.

Zoulis Properties chose the location for this unique residential development to offer residents both a calm lifestyle, while simultaneously offering convenient access to the thriving and highly desirable downtown Bel Air scene, where residents can frequent all of the local restaurants, recreational activities and shops the town has to offer. We truly thank the Town of Bel Air, as well as the Town leaders and officials for being so welcoming. We look forward to what the future holds.

