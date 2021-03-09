Bel-Ray Named Official Sponsor of Team Babbitt's Monster Energy Kawasaki

A recognized leader in performance lubricants, Bel-Ray produces a wide range of products for automotive and powersports applications, along with mining and industrial applications. Bel-Ray focuses on the development of innovative technology to meet the needs of an ever-changing global marketplace. The result is the highest quality lubricants that provide superior performance and value for customers.

As part of the sponsorship with Team Babbitt's, Bel-Ray will supply all the lubricants for Team Babbitt's Monster Energy Kawasaki.

"Team Babbitt's is a powerhouse, having won eight of the last nine AMA Arenacross Championships. When selecting partners for 2021 it made sense to align the unmatched quality and performance of Bel-Ray lubricants with the passion and dedication of Team Babbitt's Monster Energy Kawasaki. Here's to helping Team Babbitt's secure win number nine!" – John Paul Hyden, Manager of Event and Sponsorship at Calumet Branded Products LLC

"Team Babbitt's is excited to be teaming up with Bel-Ray Total Performance Lubricants again for 2021 AX and GNCC series. We were pleased with the increase in clutch performance as well as the longevity of our clutches." – Denny Bartz, Team Manager of Team Babbitt's

Team Babbitt's has won eight of the last nine AMA Arenacross Championships. Bel-Ray is proud to be an official sponsor and is excited to see what the season brings for the team in 2021.

For media enquires please contact Ed Walsh at [email protected]

SOURCE Bel-Ray Total Performance Lubricants