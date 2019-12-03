Belatchew Arkitekter Awarded as one of Sweden's Fastest Growing Companies Again

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagens Industri, Sweden's premier finance daily newspaper, has chosen Belatchew Arkitekter as the recipient of the DI Gasell Award 2019 for the second year running, which means that the company is one of Sweden's fastest growing and most profitable companies.

"We are proud to have received the DI Gasell award from Dagens Industri," says Rahel Belatchew, CEO and founder, Belatchew Arkitekter AB.

"We see this as a sign that we are on the right track and that our view of what an architectural company should offer today has been well received by the market. It is about offering our customers a mix of architecture, innovation and sustainability," says Rahel Belatchew.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our amazing employees who have made this possible," Rahel Belatchew concludes.

ABOUT BELATCHEW ARKITEKTER

Belatchew Arkitekter is an architectural firm working within a wide range of projects, from urban planning and housing to offices and public buildings. The work of the office is idea driven with an aim to find unexpected solutions that enhance the potential of a site and add value to real estate. Belatchew Arkitekter follows the global development on sustainability and consider it our mission to integrate sustainable solutions in all our projects.

Belatchew Arkitekter was founded by current CEO and Principal Architect Rahel Belatchew, who received her master's degree in architecture from the Ecole Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris 1996 and has worked as an architect in Paris, Luxemburg, Tokyo and Stockholm. Rahel Belatchew has been appointed Architect of the Year and Belatchew Arkitekter and Belatchew Labs have received several awards in recent years. Rahel has participated in juries of many prestigious awards in Sweden and internationally, such as the World Architecture Festival, Les Totems Wood Award in France, the Latvian Wooden House Award, the Swedish Wood Award and Swedish Architects' Residential Award. Belatchew often also gives speeches about architecture and city planning in Sweden and abroad.

