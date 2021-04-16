Belcan and Allied Mission Group Approved for SBA Mentor-Protégé Program

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Government Services markets, today announced that it has received SBA Mentor-Protégé Program (SBAMPP) approval of a formal Mentor-Protégé relationship with Allied Mission Group (AMG), an award-winning, HUBZone, and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) certified small business.

"Belcan is committed to supporting small businesses that strengthen the nation's economy through innovative solutions that solve customer problems," said Wayne Lucernoni, Belcan Government IT Solutions President. "By entering into SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program, we are excited to support Allied Mission Group in their goal of expanding their expertise while better positioning them to serve federal government customers."

AMG's core competencies include agile engineering & development, cloud & infrastructure services, cybersecurity, and systems engineering. The company supports a diverse range of customers, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of State (DoS), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

"Allied Mission Group is committed to providing best of breed solutions to help our clients achieve mission success," said Jay Kalath, AMG Founder and CEO. "The SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program allows AMG to partner with a proven large business leader in Belcan to provide us with the assistance needed to expand and execute our vision."

Under the agreement, AMG will seek to gain knowledge and assistance of federal contracting best practices from Belcan. Belcan has worked within the federal market for more than 30 years across a variety of federal agencies, including the DoD, DoS, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Department of Energy (DoE), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

