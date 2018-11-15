Beleave Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

Second Quarter 2018 Results will be Released After Market on Thursday, November 29, 2018, Followed by the Company's First Ever Conference Call on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. EDT

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") announces that its second quarter 2018 results will be released after market on Thursday, November 29, 2018 and will be followed by the Company's first ever conference call on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The call will be hosted by Andrew T. Wnek, Chairman and CEO, Bojan Krasic, President and CFO and select members of the senior management team.

The November corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the call, which can be accessed at www.beleave.com.

Investors and stakeholders are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (North American Toll Free): 1 866 303-2360

Participant Number (North American Toll): 1 857 600-3028

Participant Number (USA Toll Free): 1 866 236-8237

Participant Number (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 208-610-0161

Participant ID: 1556811#

Questions may be submitted in advance for the Q&A session by emailing Kevin Keagan, Chief Communications Officer at Kevin@beleave.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call has concluded and will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) Friday, December 14, 2018.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, that operates streamlined facilities throughout Canada to cultivate high-quality cannabis flower, oil, and extracts with funded capacity in excess of 150,000 kg per year.

Fully-licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis, Beleave is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to bridge the gap between science and tradition and to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives. Beleave is currently developing new product lines for October 2019 as the recreational market is expected to allow for food and beverage-based cannabis products.

Beleave is growing its storefront and online sales presence rapidly through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Beleave Kannabis Corp. and Seven Oaks, which are licensed for medicinal and recreational sales respectively. The company's first retail location is opening this fall in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Beleave has also developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave has access to 27 hectares of outdoor grow space and is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, extract and distribute medical cannabis in Colombia to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

