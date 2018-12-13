Beleave Provides Update and Clarification on GMP Certification Process

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update and clarification on the Company's GMP certification process.

As part of the process, Global Compliance Inc. has inspected and assessed the Company's processes for the production of medical and recreational cannabis and determined that the facility meets all requirements for certification. The finding was provided on the basis of CAC/RCP 1-1969 The Codex General Principles of Food Hygiene; The Seven HACCP Principles and the Food Safety Enhancement Program of the CFIA.

The Canadian GMP audit process is designed to help companies prepare products for export. Beleave is seeking GMP certification so the Company can export medical cannabis to its German partner, Canymed GmbH, and expects to be audited by the German GMP certification authority early next year.

Beleave looks forward to providing further updates on international expansion and details regarding licensing applications as they develop.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, that operates streamlined facilities throughout Canada to cultivate high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts.

Fully-licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis, Beleave is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to bridge the gap between science and tradition and to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives. Beleave has developed new product lines, including cannabis-infused powder and sugar products, for 2019 as the recreational market is expected to allow for food and beverage-based cannabis products.

Beleave is growing its storefront and online sales presence rapidly through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Beleave Kannabis Corp. and Seven Oaks, which are licensed for medicinal and recreational sales respectively. The company's first retail location is opening soon in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Beleave has also developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave has access to 27 hectares of outdoor grow space and is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, extract and distribute medical cannabis in Colombia to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. In the first of a series of strategic initiatives to penetrate the European medical market, the Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Beleave Inc.