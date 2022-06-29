Belem Jara's new book "Las Más Difíciles Adversidades de una Mujer" is a healing narrative of a woman who was able to bounce back from the past hurts that scarred her.

Recent release "Las Más Difíciles Adversidades de una Mujer" from Page Publishing author Belem Jara is an awe-inspiring journey of a woman as she liberates herself from the traumatic and emotional abuse that hinder her personal growth.

Belem Jara, a native of Mexico, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book "Las Más Difíciles Adversidades de una Mujer": a deeply absorbing read that highlights the author's courage to take back her life after years of enabling wrongdoings and staying in an abusive environment. Here, she looks back on the adversities she encountered and the mistakes she created before finding peace in the presence of her husband.

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jara shares, "This work contains all kinds of adversities that a person can experience and as a result of my experiences I have done very positive things, but at the same time, I have made very delicate and profound mistakes where you can definitely identify with me. With my life story, I invite you not to make the same mistakes as me. I assure you, your life will be much better."