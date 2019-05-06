Belfius Bank Partners With Diebold Nixdorf To Improve Efficiencies And Streamline Business Operations

BRUSSELS and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce, announced an expanded partnership with Belgian-owned Belfius Bank and Insurance (Belfius) to deliver a holistic, end-to-end experience to the bank's 3.5 million consumers with a combination of new technology and services. The bank will leverage Diebold Nixdorf's integrated hardware, software and managed services to simplify ATM channel management, streamline operations and optimize consumer experience.

Belfius is expected to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) through the improved efficiencies gained through Self-Service Fleet Management powered by Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect ServicesSM. The bank will also enjoy support from DN AllConnect Total Implementation ServicesSM, an expert-led program that efficiently coordinates the deployment of their systems based on a single point of contact.

In a continued effort to meet the increasing demand for digital and mobile banking services, Belfius will upgrade more than 650 branches and nearly 2,400 self-service machines with DN VynamicTM Software Suite.

To ensure the highest quality service levels on all their devices and lower their ongoing cost of operations, Belfius will incorporate Vynamic™ View Incident Manager .

. The bank's self-service network will be protected from data and cyber threats with Vynamic™ Security software suite.

Diebold Nixdorf will provide a software-driven cash recycler solution that optimizes performance and minimizes cash management cost.

In order to easily increase functionality and customization on their self-service network, Belfius will implement Diebold Nixdorf's VynamicTM Connection Points terminal application software with VynamicTM Transaction Automation. This software combination provides the ease of extending more transaction options and accessibility for customers, and provides the bridge to enable mobile and ATM connectivity.

Sylvie Busschaert, head of Strategic Projects & Branch Transformation, at Belfius said: "Our goal was to simplify the end-to-end management of our self-service network while continuing to provide all our consumers with the first-rate service they expect from us. Diebold Nixdorf was selected as our preferred partner as its comprehensive solution for the upgrade of our services, hardware, software and branches best fit our needs, all the while supporting us in delivering our digital and mobile banking strategy."

Neil Emerson, senior vice president and managing director, Banking Eurasia, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are proud to build upon our longstanding relationship with Belfius and provide them with an integrated solution to their business goals and challenges. Our leading technology, expertise and delivery makes us a strong partner to help the bank provide the optimal in-branch experience that consumers expect."

The upgrades to Belfius' branches and terminals are expected to be completed in 2020.

About Belfius

Belfius Bank & Insurance is a well-established bancassurance provider with a local focus. It operates in Belgium in three main areas: retail and commercial banking, financial services for the public and corporate sectors, and insurance. Supported by 150 years of experience in the public sector and 50 years in retail banking, Belfius Bank & Insurance is wholly owned by the Belgian Government via the Federal Holding and Investment Company (SFPI). Its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. www.belfius.be

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

