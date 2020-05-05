Belfonti Companies, LLC Breaks Ground On A New Real Estate Development In Cromwell, CT

The project will be constructed in phases, with the apartment homes delivered over the last 10 to 12 months of an 18 to 22 month construction period. The property's amenities will include a 4,500 square foot community center, an outdoor swimming pool, and an outdoor lounge area with grills and fire pits. The community will be pet friendly. "This project will offer a different lifestyle than the existing apartments in Cromwell – a fully amenitized, professionally managed, Class A luxury apartment community," said Michael Belfonti, the founder and CEO of Belfonti Companies.

The project is the first new multi-family product to be built in Cromwell in the past few decades and it has virtually no competition. Located at the highest point in the Cromwell area, the new apartment community will have expansive views of Cromwell and the surrounding area. The Town of Cromwell is home to the Traveler's Championship PGA Golf Tournament and the community will be located within 4 miles of the TPC River Highlands Golf Course. (https://tpc.com/riverhighlands).

Stuart Popper, the Director of Planning and Development for the Town of Cromwell, said: "We are excited about the economic growth that Cromwell is experiencing, and we welcome Mr. Belfonti's new development as an integral part of that growth."

Belfonti has contracted with Bozzuto Management for the initial lease-up of the asset. Toby Bozzuto, the President and CEO of Bozzuto, expressed his congratulations to the Belfonti Companies on the ground-breaking. "This will be our first management contract with the Belfonti Companies, and we are in negotiations on several other interesting deals in their pipeline," he said. (www.bozzuto.com).

The project is being funded by a construction loan from Bankwell Bank of New Canaan, CT. "We are pleased to close this loan with the Belfonti team. We have worked together closely to make the transaction as smooth and efficient as possible," said Bob Palermo, Bankwell's Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Lending. (www.mybankwell.com).

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Belfonti Companies is a family of organizations that focus on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Michael Belfonti, the company's founder, president and CEO, has always believed in acquiring real estate on the basis of its profit- making potential, and it is precisely this philosophy that has enabled Belfonti Companies, LLC to successfully own and manage millions of square feet of real estate over the years. From its modest beginnings in 1980, Belfonti Companies, LLC has grown to become a solid and highly esteemed company, successfully completing billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets, including approximately 3,000 residential apartment units and nearly one million square feet of office buildings, retail centers, and industrial parks.

