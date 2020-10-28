BELFOR Property Restoration Delivers Gratitude, Appreciation Lunches For 'National First Responders Day'

"First responders work bravely and tirelessly to keep our communities safe, whether they're on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, responding to active hurricanes, wildfires and severe storms, or facing other obstacles the U.S. has endured this year," said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR. "Every year, the BELFOR family delivers meals as a small token of appreciation to those first responders who relentlessly lay everything on the line 24/7, 365 days a year. This year especially, we are so grateful for all police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other emergency dispatchers who selflessly and heroically keep their communities out of harm's way."

Yellen participated in a special delivery in Michigan, providing lunch to the Westland Fire Department. BELFOR team members from more than 250 offices delivered pizzas and boxed lunches to local first responder and public safety agencies across the nation.

These special deliveries were coordinated in honor of National First Responders Day, an annual celebration recognizing the heroic men and women who make it their responsibility to take immediate action when disasters strike. Working alongside first responders regularly to help individuals and communities rebuild after any disaster, BELFOR is committed to honoring first responders throughout the year.

About BELFOR Holdings, Inc.

BELFOR Holdings, Inc. is a $2 billion entity that operates a number of companies around the world, many of which complement the core work provided in the restoration industry, including BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For nearly 75 years, BELFOR has provided residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations in the aftermath of man-made or natural disasters, including the global COVID-19 pandemic . From water and flood restoration services, fire and smoke recovery, structural damage repair, disinfection services and biohazard cleaning, to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR has a rapid and proven response. BELFOR companies operate in more than 55 countries with 450+ offices employing over 9,200 full-time experienced restoration specialists who are dedicated to "Restoring More Than Property." For more information, please visit www.belfor.com .

