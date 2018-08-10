Belgard® Holds Second Annual Giveaway in Honor of National S'mores Day

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National S'mores Day, taking place today, Aug. 10, homeowners across the U.S. and Canada will have the chance to win a Belgard fire pit kit to enhance their outdoor living spaces. Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, announces the kick-off of its annual National S'mores Day giveaway in partnership with Chuao Chocolatier, continuing through Friday, Aug. 31. To enter, homeowners can visit http://www.belgard.com/smores and submit their favorite s'mores recipe or story for a chance to win an Ashland Fire Pit Kit and a year's supply of gourmet chocolate from Chuao.

"Fire pits extend the outdoor living experience beyond summer, allowing for more outdoor nights, chances to entertain friends and family, and, of course, a place to create s'mores treats year-round. This giveaway allows us to provide a homeowner with a centerpiece for their outdoor living area to enjoy and create memories for years to come," explains Julie Scott, Senior Brand Manager at Belgard.

Belgard's fire pit kits provide warmth and create a more social atmosphere, paving the way for homeowners to gather with friends and family in their backyard year-round. The winner of the National S'mores Day giveaway will receive a fire pit kit and year's supply of chocolate to continue to use their outdoor living space as an extension of their home into the Fall.

"We know that s'mores and fire pits go hand-in-hand. The sweet smell of toasty marshmallows and the cracking of the wood all come together to take us on a trip down memory lane and make us say 'oh my!' one bite at a time," says Chef Michael Antonorsi of Chuao Chocolatier. "At Chuao Chocolatier, our intent is to spread joy to the world through deliciously engaging chocolate, and this giveaway is a great opportunity to share our decadent chocolate experience with s'mores lovers."

Belgard, part of Oldcastle® Architectural, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information or a complimentary Idea Book, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273). Find more inspiring outdoor space ideas at Facebook.com/OutdoorLivingByBelgard.

Chuao Chocolatier was co-founded in 2002 by Venezuelan Master Chocolatier Chef Michael Antonorsi and his brother Richard Antonorsi. Named a Top 10 Chocolatier in North America by Dessert Professional Magazine, Chuao Chocolatier is on a mission to share joy with the world through deliciously engaging chocolate experiences. Chuao offers milk and dark chocolate bars, mini chocolate bars, perfect for travel or a portion-controlled dose of chocolate love, drinking chocolates, bonbons, truffles and other gourmet confections. Committed to creating sophisticated, award-winning flavors using a proprietary blend of premium, Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate and high-quality ingredients, Chuao crafts chef-inspired chocolates in an exceptional assortment of flavor combinations, including salty, crisp kettle-cooked potato chips with smooth milk chocolate, and toasted panko breadcrumbs in delectable dark chocolate. Chuao Chocolatier's products are available at fine grocery and specialty retailers nationwide, as well as at www.chuaochocolatier.com and the company's Southern California boutique. To find your joy, visit www.chuaochocolatier.com/storelocator.

