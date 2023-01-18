Belgian Economic Mission Visits Nippon Express' West Japan Pharmaceutical Center

TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Belgian economic mission visited the West Japan Pharmaceutical Center in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), which is a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., on Friday, December 9.

The mission, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of the Kingdom of Belgium, engaged in economic exchanges with numerous companies, universities, and research institutions with the aim of further deepening friendly relations between Belgium and Japan.

As part of these economic exchanges, 14 members of the mission visited Nippon Express' West Japan Pharmaceutical Center, a dedicated hub for handling pharmaceutical products in accordance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Nippon Express gave a presentation on the Nippon Express Group's safe and secure pharmaceutical supply network, and the mission participants showed great interest in and appreciation for the Nippon Express Group's preparedness for natural disasters in addition to its security and health/safety management.

The Nippon Express Group will continue expanding its logistics services to meet the logistics needs of the pharmaceutical industry and other customers around the world.

