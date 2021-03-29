BelHealth Appoints Scott Lee and Inder Tallur to Managing Partner

Harold Blue, Managing Partner of BelHealth said, "Our team is thrilled to welcome Scott and Inder to lead our partnership and to help solidify and expand our future together." Tweet this

Harold Blue, Managing Partner of BelHealth said, "Our team is thrilled to welcome Scott and Inder to lead our partnership and to help solidify and expand our future together. Their reputations with our portfolio company management teams, sector knowledge and years of experience made it a clear decision. Their personalities are complementary to one another and a perfect fit for the firm at this point in our development. As our partner Dennis Drislane transitions into retirement, I am confident that Inder, Scott, and Joe are fully capable and prepared, and BelHealth is in good hands for decades to come."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm typically invests $20-$50 million per platform company across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is currently investing from Fund II, a $350 million fund.

