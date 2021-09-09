BelHealth Completes Asset Sale of General Genetics Corp.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September 9, 2021–BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of assets of the international division of General Genetics Corporation (GGC), a provider of relationship and clinical genetic testing services, to Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG;Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company ("GTG"). The transaction was structured in a combination of cash and stock of GTG.

Founded in 2013, GGC, managed its non-US based direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing business consisting of trademarks, websites, and a strong network of brand agents via two offices based in Malta and Australia. BelHealth acquired GGC to target the rapidly evolving genomics sector by acquiring three genetic testing laboratories in the US combined with the international direct-to-consumer business to complement its laboratory services. In May 2015, GGC sold the laboratory business and focused solely on the international business and its primary brand EasyDNA.