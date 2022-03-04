Believe Diapers, the Disruptor Diaper Brand Founded to Address Diaper Need in America Is Celebrating Their 1-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the one-year anniversary of Believe Diapers. Launched in 2021 to help address diaper need in America, this socially responsible premium diaper brand is the only one of its kind with a true 1-for-1 charitable matching program. In its first 12 months, Believe Diapers has donated over 1.3MM diapers and helped over 40,000 U.S families in need. "We Believe that a little change can do a lot of good" – the brand's motto will continue to guide growth in year two as Believe Diapers expands its community and creates more opportunities to give back with its planet-friendly bamboo diapers and wipes.

Believe Diapers is the only ultra-soft, crazy-absorbent, hypoallergenic, chemical-free, eco-friendly premium diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charity model. Believe Diapers is changing the course of diaper need in America by donating one diaper to a U.S. family in need for every Believe Diaper purchased.

ABOUT BELIEVE DIAPERS: The only ultra-soft, crazy-absorbent, hypoallergenic, chemical-free, eco-friendly premium diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charity model, Believe Diapers is changing the course of diaper need in America by donating one diaper to a U.S. family in need for every Believe Diaper purchased. Responsibly sourced and sustainably-made from the fastest growing plant on earth, bamboo. Our mission is to care for the planet and the people on it.

@believediapers | believediapers.com

For more information, please contact:

Mikey Carruth

[email protected]

651-592-5329

SOURCE Believe Diapers