Belinda Stronach Assumes Role Of Chief Executive Officer, The Stronach Group

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stronach Group announced today that Alon Ossip has formally stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the company by way of mutual agreement. Alon had been on a leave of absence since January 2017, so his formal resignation was the next logical step and came as no surprise. Belinda Stronach will now serve as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Stronach Group.

"I have great respect for Alon and truly enjoyed our time working together," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Stronach Group. "Alon has always advanced the Stronach family interests and has been a good business partner. I wish him much success and look forward to working with my team as we continue to build forward-thinking, innovative and successful sports-anchored digital, wagering, media, entertainment and real estate development companies."

Alon Ossip added "Belinda and I have always maintained a positive and collaborative relationship. I am confident that The Stronach Group will continue to flourish."

The details of Ossip's departure are confidential and neither party will be commenting further.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com .

