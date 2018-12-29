Belk And Habitat for Humanity Gift Two Families A Home For The Holidays

"College football and the passionate communities who support their favorite teams are part of what make the South so vibrant and exciting," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "Last year, we launched Project Hometown to strengthen our southern communities through local programs and national partnerships. Belk is honored to once again partner with Habitat for Humanity to build new homes and give each of these inspirational families a fresh start to the new year."

The gift of home this holiday season

The Pierce family from Columbia, S.C. has been on a journey to homeownership for nearly 10 years, but their path has not been easy. In 2010, the matriarch of the family, Tara Pierce, was declared legally blind after a disease attacked her immune system and deeply impacted her vision. With support from Belk associates and Habitat for Humanity's Columbia affiliate, Tara will accomplish her dream of providing a sustainable home for her two school-aged children as their home build is scheduled to begin in spring 2019.

"The generosity Belk is displaying through its Project Hometown initiative is overwhelming. This donation will change lives and have great impact on the Pierce family," said Roy Kramer, Habitat for Humanity Central South Carolina Executive Director. "Habitat for Humanity understands that we can't change one neighborhood at a time, alone. We are grateful for supportive partners like Belk, that share the common vision and values for our communities."

The Shelton family from Charlottesville, Va. has been building homes alongside Habitat for Humanity for several years, and with support from Belk and local Habitat volunteers, they will have their own place to call home in spring 2019. Holly and Damon Shelton currently rent a two-bedroom home where they live with their three children, all under the age of seven. The Shelton's look forward to their kids having their own rooms, building their first home and making memories together.

"It's going to be a special new year for the Shelton family, thanks to the support from Belk," said Dan Rosensweig, Habitat for Humanity Charlottesville President and CEO. "Belk is a treasured retailer in the South and we feel so blessed for this partnership, that will make the dream of homeownership come true."

In addition to Belk's $250,000 Home for the Holidays contribution, the retailer invited South Carolina and Virginia fans to participate in the Field Goal Challenge, during the Belk Bowl Fan Fest, for a chance to have Belk donate $10,000 to a local nonprofit in the winning team's hometown.

Belk launched Project Hometown at the 2017 Belk Bowl with an initial five-year, 15-million-dollar commitment to organizations that support southern hometowns and strengthen local communities. In the first year of that commitment, Belk has contributed $3 million through local programs and national partnerships, including Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise and The Salvation Army. To learn more about Project Hometown, please visit Belk.com/ProjectHometown.

About Belk

Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where southern customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. It's where southern style lives. Shop Belk in 16 southern states and on www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top-name cosmetics, a wedding registry and southern style for the home. Check out the Belk Newsroom to see the retailer in action as they give back to the community, deliver fashion-forward trends and more!

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

