Belk Announces Same Day Delivery Service

Belk's New Same Day Delivery Service Gives Customers Another Option for Contactless Shopping Ahead of Holiday Season Tweet this

"We've been steadily expanding our e-commerce options to ensure our customers can shop whenever, wherever and however it best fits their life," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "Adding a Same Day Delivery option is one of the ways we are adapting our 133-year-old company to meet the needs of our modern customer, all while still providing the same quality and fashion that they rely on."

Earlier this year, Belk launched the popular free Contactless Curbside Pickup service, giving customers the option to place an order on Belk.com or the mobile app and then pick it up at the store within hours of the order being placed. Customers receive an additional 10% off their Contactless Curbside Pickup orders.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk

Related Links

https://www.belk.com

