Belk Calls on Communities for Local Hero Nominations and a Chance at $25,000 for Charity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is expanding its community program Project Hometown by launching a contest, dubbed Project Hometown Heroes, to honor everyday people who are making a difference in their communities. The winner will earn a trip to the Belk Bowl on December 31 where they will be recognized and receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Project Hometown Heroes will highlight individuals who are making a positive and lasting impact in their hometowns. Belk is committed to helping communities and spreading goodwill, and wants to recognize outstanding people who are doing the same.

Anyone within Belk's 16-state footprint is invited to nominate themselves or others as a hero for doing great work in their local community. Those interested in nominating a hero can do so by visiting Belk Project Hometown now through November 15.

Belk will highlight a few of their favorite submissions on social media in the weeks leading up to the Belk Bowl. The winner will receive Belk Bowl tickets and travel to Charlotte, N.C., and will be welcomed on the field to receive a $25,000 donation for their favorite charitable 501(c)3 organization.

Since opening its doors 130 years ago, Belk has been committed to supporting its neighbors by giving back. Together with their customers, Belk has contributed more than $14 million dollars to help lift communities in 2019.

About Belk

Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. It's where style lives. Shop Belk in 16 Southern states and on www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top beauty brands, a wedding registry and styles for the home. Check out the Belk Newsroom to see the retailer in action as they give back to the community, deliver fashion-forward trends and more!

SOURCE Belk

Related Links

http://www.belk.com

