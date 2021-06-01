Belk Expands Eyewear Offerings with Launch of "Sunnies at Belk"

"Sunnies at Belk" will bring hundreds of designer sunglasses to three unique in-store shops as well as Belk.com. Tweet this

"We always pride ourselves on providing customers with the best selection of products, and the new 'Sunnies at Belk' shop allows us to give our customers the best access to some of their favorite brands," said Nir Patel, President, Chief Merchandising Officer at Belk. "The shop will more than double our customers' selections and allow them to shop designer brands in a new and innovative way through the in-store locations."

The "Sunnies at Belk" shops are at the following store locations:

Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh, N.C.

Haywood Mall, Greenville, S.C.

SouthPark Mall, Charlotte, N.C.

For customers who can't visit one of those three locations, the entire collection will be available online at Belk.com.

To celebrate the opening of "Sunnies at Belk," each of the three in-store locations listed above will feature live music, celebratory decorations and special giveaways on Friday, June 4 from 12-2 PM. To further kick off the launch in style, local influencer Ohavia Phillips will be joining the fun in Charlotte at the SouthPark Mall launch party. Ohavia will help customers shop their favorite looks and find the perfect pair of shades for their style and face shape. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook at 12:30 PM.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

