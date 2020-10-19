Belk Invites Customers to Dress Up for a Chance to Win Scary Good Prizes this Halloween

Belk Offers Up to $500 in Gift Card Prizes with Halloween Online Costume Contest Tweet this

And the retailer isn't stopping there. Belk store associates will also be getting into the festive spirit this year by dressing up in costumes and adding sweet treats to free store pickup orders from Oct. 26th through the 31st.

For more information on the #BelkCostumeChallenge2020, visit https://www.belk.com/costumechallenge.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

Related Links

www.belk.com

