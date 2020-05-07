Belk Reopens Additional Stores Across the South as States Continue to Ease Restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk announced today it will continue to open stores across its 16-state footprint following temporary closures due to COVID-19. On May 8, stores in Florida, Texas, Alabama and Mississippi will begin inviting customers and associates back into their local Belk. North Carolina stores will officially open on May 11.

Belk reopened its doors in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma last week.

While Belk will be open for business, the shopping experience will look different. Belk is implementing recommended safety procedures from the CDC and state and local health authorities. Stores will limit the number of people shopping inside at one time to ensure social distancing standards are observed and fitting rooms will remain closed.

In addition, all stores will have reduced operating hours from 12-6 p.m.

"We're so excited to continue reopening stores as states ease restrictions," said Lisa Harper, CEO of Belk. "As we reopen our doors, the health and safety of our customers and associates remains a top priority and we're implementing recommended precautions to help provide a safe shopping environment. We look forward to returning to business and serving our customers in stores, online and with curbside contactless pick-up."

In addition to reopening stores, Belk launched Curbside Pickup at most locations, including all stores that will be open in May, which offers an additional limited contact shopping option. Customers who place an order on Belk.com or on the mobile app can pick up their order Monday-Sunday between 12-5 p.m. The service is free and available for same-day pickup within two hours on orders placed by 1 p.m.

For a complete list of open stores, store hours and Curbside Pickup locations, please visit belk.com.

