Belkin Adds Three New Wireless Charging Solutions To BOOST↑CHARGE™ Collection Available At Apple.com And Select Apple Stores
Wireless Charging Products For The Home, Office and On The Go
Jul 17, 2019, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, today added three BOOST↑CHARGE™ wireless charging products to its portfolio of products available at apple.com and select Apple Stores.
The BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad, BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand and BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Vent Mount join a curated collection to deliver fast, efficient and safe charging without the clutter of cables, providing consumers with the ability to wirelessly charge at home, at work, and on the go.
Product highlights:
BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad
- Universal Qi compatibility optimized for iPhones
- Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm
- Non-slip with LED indicator when phone is charging optimally or when a foreign object is detected
- MSRP: $29.95 USD
BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand
- Universal Qi compatibility optimized to wirelessly charge iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
- Charges in portrait and landscape mode to provide optimal viewing experience while charging
- Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm
- LED indicator
- MSRP: $49.95 USD
BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Vent Mount
- Universal Qi compatibility optimized to wirelessly charge iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
- Convenient wireless charging with padded arms to grip the phone, maintaining consistent wireless charge
- Secured connection to vent prevents phone from falling in case of bumps and turns
- Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm
- MSRP: $59.95 USD
Availability
All three BOOST↑CHARGE™ wireless charging products are available at apple.com and select Apple Stores today.
