Belkin Adds Three New Wireless Charging Solutions To BOOST↑CHARGE™ Collection Available At Apple.com And Select Apple Stores

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, today added three BOOST↑CHARGE™ wireless charging products to its portfolio of products available at apple.com and select Apple Stores.

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad, BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand and BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Vent Mount join a curated collection to deliver fast, efficient and safe charging without the clutter of cables, providing consumers with the ability to wirelessly charge at home, at work, and on the go.

Product highlights:

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad

Universal Qi compatibility optimized for iPhones

Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm

Non-slip with LED indicator when phone is charging optimally or when a foreign object is detected

MSRP: $29.95 USD

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand

Universal Qi compatibility optimized to wirelessly charge iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Charges in portrait and landscape mode to provide optimal viewing experience while charging

Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm

LED indicator

MSRP: $49.95 USD

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Vent Mount

Universal Qi compatibility optimized to wirelessly charge iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Convenient wireless charging with padded arms to grip the phone, maintaining consistent wireless charge

Secured connection to vent prevents phone from falling in case of bumps and turns

Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm

MSRP: $59.95 USD

Availability

All three BOOST↑CHARGE™ wireless charging products are available at apple.com and select Apple Stores today.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2019 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

