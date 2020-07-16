Belkin Face Masks Now Available For Purchase

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today announced its face masks are now available for purchase on Belkin.com to help address the ongoing need for personal protective equipment amidst the battle against COVID-19.

"Belkin has always been about solving human needs as they arise and with the second surge of COVID-19 in Belkin's hometown of Los Angeles and around the country, the need for PPE sadly continues to be urgent," said Steven Malony, senior vice president, Belkin International. "Frontline workers are risking their lives each day to save the lives of others and to keep our economy running. We believe that wearing a mask is one simple action that we can all take to keep each other safe."

To help address the need for PPE in its local community, Belkin is donating 25,000 masks to the frontline workers and medical personnel at Children's Hospital Los Angeles where Chet Pipkin, CEO and founder of Belkin International, serves as a member on the CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. Belkin is also donating 25,000 masks to the City of Los Angeles to be distributed among essential workers actively on the front lines to help bolster the community.

"As we continue to see a surge of COVID-19 cases, now more than ever it is critical for Angelenos to practice safety measures, including the mandatory requirement to wear a face covering when outside of their homes. Studies have shown this is an important measure to help curb the resurgence of COVID-19 across the state," said Aram Sahakian, general manager of the City of LA's Emergency Management Department. "This critical donation by Belkin will help protect city workers who are showing incredible determination to save lives and keep Los Angeles safe."

Belkin Face Masks are made in the USA, single-use, disposable masks that provide a reliable and comfortable way to help cover the nose and mouth while outside and following CDC recommendations for safety. Simple by design, the pleated masks include a nose clip to reduce air gaps and expand to ensure they fit most face sizes. Belkin Face Masks are now available for purchase at Belkin.com for $49.95 for a box of 50.

Belkin is also announcing the ComfortFit Face Mask, a single-use mask with patented Z Fold ear loops designed to reduce pressure on the ears while providing a secure fit. The ComfortFit mask has three layers of soft, breathable fabric that provides comfort and protection even with extended wear. The ComfortFit Face Mask will be available in the coming months for $19.99 for a box of 30.

As part of the company's response to the COVID-19 crisis, the announcement follows Belkin's collaboration with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for the production of the FlexVent single-use emergency ventilator.

In an effort to keep each other safe and help #SlowTheSpread of COVID-19, Belkin reminds everyone to kindly wear a mask.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Belkin International

Related Links

http://www.belkin.com

