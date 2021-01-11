Belkin Introduces the Next Generation of SOUNDFORM Audio and BOOSTCHARGE Mobile Power Accessories

The SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds offer an enhanced listening experience with custom-built drivers, 8-hour non-stop play time, environmental noise cancellation, and Qi wireless charging with an additional 20 hours of charge. The new True Wireless Earbuds are also built with finding capabilities through Apple's Find My network, an advanced crowdsourced finding network with uncompromising privacy built-in, that will allow customers to use the Find My app to locate them in case they are lost or stolen.

Belkin's signature sound with custom drivers deliver powerful bass and exceptional clarity. Together with the Qualcomm® QCC3046 Bluetooth SoC, Belkin's clear call technology delivers the best possible call quality without the distraction of background noise.

Additional Features

Charge your earbuds case with any Qi wireless charger or via a USB-C port; 15 minutes of charge in the case provides 2 hours of playback

Get the most comfortable fit, perfect seal, and noise isolation with custom designed small, medium, or large ear tips

IPX5 rated for sweat and splash resistance

SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds will be available beginning March/April 2021

BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe simplifies your charging experience. Built with powerful magnets compatible with MagSafe, you just place your iPhone 12 device on the stand for a secure, perfectly aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

It delivers the fastest possible charge, up to 15W, to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and includes a charging pad optimized for your AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation). It is designed with premium finishes for a bold and modern aesthetic to enhance any space from the office to the living room.

BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe will be available beginning March/April 2021 for MSRP $99.95 (US)

