Belkin Officially Launches the SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, One of the First Third-Party Accessories to Work with Apple's Find My Network

"As one of the first third-party accessories to provide the unparalleled value of Apple's Find My network, we are excited to elevate the user experience of our audio products," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "By packing rich and radiant sound with location detection in the compact and comfortable SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, consumers can listen carefree while focusing on what matters most to them; high quality acoustics, clearer calls, and an overall exceptional experience."

SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds

The SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds offer custom 2-layer drivers that activate deep bass while maintaining clear mids and highs, and Belkin's Signature Sound reproduces even the most subtle detail of every track. Equipped with Qualcomm aptX technology, the SOUNDFORM™ Freedom earbuds offer a superior quality to standard Bluetooth sound, while advanced clear-call technology and dual microphones ensure remarkable call quality with reduced background noise so the user's voice is heard.

On a full charge the earbuds have up to eight hours of non-stop playtime, with another 28 hours of playtime available through the wireless charging case.

Find My-Enabled for a Private and Secure Finding Experience

The Find My network accessory program enables third-party companies to build finding capabilities into their products, letting customers use Apple's Find My app to locate and keep track of the important items in their lives if they are lost or stolen. If SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds are lost but nearby, customers can use the Find My app to play a sound on their earbuds case. If further away, customers can put their earbuds in Lost Mode and let the Find My network help track it down. Once located, someone can use the Find My app on any iPhone to identify it and be taken to a website that will display the owner's message and contact information. A customer can also turn on "Notify when found," which will notify them when the Find My network has located the earbuds, then provide that location on a map in the Find My app.

All of this is done while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that no one else, not even Apple or Belkin, can view the location of SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds.

Additional Features

Charge the earbuds case with any Qi wireless charger or via a USB-C port

Get the most comfortable fit and perfect seal with small, medium, or large ear tips included in packaging

IPX5 rated for sweat and splash resistance

Availability and Imagery

SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds are available for pre-order on Belkin.com and soon available in select retailers worldwide.

Imagery can be found here.

* Track and locate earbuds within the charging case

* Requires an iPhone with iOS 14.3 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14.3 or later, or a Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

