Belk’s Back-to-School Charity Sale Showcases the Power of Five-Dollar Donations to Local Nonprofits

Since its 2012 inception, Belk's Charity Sale has contributed more than $64 million in donations to over 6,000 charities throughout the retailer's local communities. Each year, Belk engages thousands of nonprofit organizations to help raise money through charity sales, including local affiliates from Junior Achievement, United Way, Boy Scouts and other education-based organizations empowering young people to succeed in the classroom and in life.

"Charity Sale is one of our favorite programs because it combines incredible value on designer brands with the opportunity to give back to organizations supporting our neighbors and their communities," said Lisa Harper, CEO of Belk. "Strengthening our hometowns is a core value for our company and associates, and we look forward to continuing this tradition."

To access the Back-to-School Charity Sale, customers are encouraged to purchase a $5 ticket from a partnering nonprofit, or at their local Belk store. The $5 will ultimately be deducted from the customer's purchase when they shop at the event on August 24. All ticket proceeds purchased from a nonprofit will stay with that organization. Proceeds from tickets purchased at Belk will be divided amongst the store's partner charities.

In addition to ticket sales, a $1,500 donation will be made to two randomly selected charities participating in the Charity Sale. For more information about the sale, contact Tyler Hampton or your local Belk store. Store hours may vary depending on location.

About Belk

Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. Shop Belk in 16 states and www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top-name cosmetics, a wedding registry, home essentials and décor. Check out the Belk Newsroom to see the retailer in action as they give back to the community, deliver fashion-forward trends and more!

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

Related Links

www.belk.com

