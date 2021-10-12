Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets are still unique today because they are whole-muscle breast meat chunks of chicken, literally nuggets of chicken breast. The chunks of breast meat are brined, battered, and lightly breaded in simple, clean ingredients you know. Then the breading is set in hot expeller-pressed organic soybean oil from 100% U.S.-sourced organic soybeans, and the nuggets are nitrogen frozen to lock in the freshness and flavor. Bell & Evans Nuggets are sold as raw, frozen product that consumers cook at home for the first time for the best-quality eating experience. They are #ANuggetAbove , a convenience chicken nugget product that does not sacrifice quality. See exactly how Bell & Evans Nuggets are made here.

The new 30 oz. resealable bags fulfill countless consumer requests for a family-size portion. The adhesive reseal technology is unique to the freezer aisle and allows you to open and reseal the bag many times and collapse the bag as product is used, reducing its freezer space. The new bags are reaching stores now and available nationwide in Whole Foods in November. Bell & Evans Nuggets are also sold in 12 oz. retail boxes including gluten free and organic gluten free varieties. The retail boxes have a fresh, new packaging design.

The whole-muscle breast meat "bite" and abundant chicken flavor of Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets clearly distinguish them from other brands. Conventional chicken nuggets are made from chopped and formed chicken parts, often with chicken skin and other add-ins, pumped into "nugget" patties or shapes. Consumers should know that if a nugget's packaging includes descriptions like "shaped" or "patties," they are not breaded chunks of whole-muscle breast meat chicken. In this unsolicited 2020 nugget review from Insider Food Reporter Rachel Askinasi, Bell & Evans' nuggets were described as the least processed-looking with the taste and texture of real chicken. Bell & Evans' nuggets also top the list of "The Healthiest Frozen Chicken Nuggets, According To Nutritionists" in this 2019 review from Huffington Post's Cherie Gough.

"Chicken nuggets have a bad reputation for being overly processed, especially many of the new "healthier"-marketed versions, but that's not the case with Bell & Evans Nuggets," says Bell & Evans Owner Scott Sechler. "We're very proud of our simple, real Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets." Read Scott's blog about the history of the Bell & Evans Chicken Nugget.

Other significant differences of Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets include:

100% Air Chilled during processing for meat tenderization and to preserve the natural juices and flavor.

X-rayed twice for bone detection, once as a whole breast and again as whole breast chunks, for superior quality assurance.

The extruded and expeller-pressed organic soybean oil used to set the breading is produced for Bell & Evans from 100% U.S.-sourced organic soybeans used in Bell & Evans' organic-certified chicken feed.

Bell & Evans holds itself to superior standards of chicken production from hatch to harvest. This November, Bell & Evans will begin production at its new state-of-the-art, organic-certified harvesting facility that will double production capacity to support existing customer growth.

About Bell & Evans – Bell & Evans is a 5th generation family-owned business dating back to 1894 as the oldest branded chicken company in America. We produce only premium Raised Without Antibiotics, 100% Air Chilled chicken with nearly 50% organic production. Our comprehensive animal welfare standards set the industry standard. We own the world's first organic certified, animal-welfare-focused Hatchery and will open the most state-of-the-art chicken harvesting facility in the world in November 2021.



