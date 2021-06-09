Bell Leadership Expands to Build More Leaders Globally, Promotes Two Great Leaders

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Leadership Institute is growing as the world continues to need great leaders. Bell's growth is fueled by the promotion of two incredibly talented and exceptional Bell Leaders who continually make significant contributions to Bell Leadership's clients and further the mission of building world-class leaders that contribute to humankind.

Lizzy Nelli, Senior Manager, Client Relationships Ellen Hayon, Executive Facilitator & Learning Solutions Manager

Lizzy Nelli has been promoted to the role of Senior Manager, Client Relationships. She has played a key part in Bell Leadership business development efforts and has really taken it to the next level. Executive Director, Amy Hagen shared, "Lizzy has been a valued member of the Bell Leadership team since 2013 and will be integral in further growing and deepening our client relationships -- working directly with clients to customize the leadership learning solution that will best deliver their desired results." Lizzy holds a B.S. in Public Relations from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Ellen Hayon has assumed the position of Executive Facilitator & Learning Solutions Manager. With a background in organizational development, Ellen graduated summa cum laude from the University of San Diego and started her career as an eighth-grade math teacher with the education nonprofit Teach for America. Bill Sanford, Leadership Trainer, Speaker & Coach stated, "Ellen's experience, coupled with her MBA in Strategy and Consulting from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School, is the perfect blend for this new role where she will be both an executive program facilitator and lead the development of innovative learning solutions for our clients and partners." Ellen joined Bell Leadership in 2018 but first learned of the company when her father attended the Achievers™ program years earlier. She fondly recalls him having 'homework' and the positive overall impact the program had on both his personal and professional life.

"The most important asset you have is the talent of the people in your organization to lead people" explains Dr. Gerald D. Bell, CEO and Founder of Bell Leadership. "The promotions of Lizzy Nelli and Ellen Hayon are key to our continued focus and expansive plans to build more leaders globally."

Bell Leadership, a recognized leader in executive education and leadership development, is located in the heart of Chapel Hill, adjacent to the UNC campus. This makes it easy for both Lizzy and Ellen to stay connected with their alma mater. UNC also holds a special place in the heart of Dr. Bell. He has been a tenured (currently adjunct) professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School and awarded honor of Endowed Distinguished Professorship at UNC, Kenan-Flagler Business School. Dr. Bell co-authored the New York Times Best-Seller, The Carolina Way, with UNC Coach Dean Smith and John Kilgo. He has devoted his life to the mission of building world-class leaders.

For more information, please email [email protected].

Connect with Bell Leadership Institute

Find out more about Bell Leadership Trainers, Speakers and Coaches

Stay connected with Bell Leadership on LinkedIn

About Bell Leadership Institute

Bell Leadership Institute is a recognized leader in executive education and leadership training. Since 1972, Bell Leadership has helped organizations develop leadership mastery through its programs and services. Its training programs have been used by more than 500,000 leaders in more than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries.

Company: Bell Leadership Institute

Contact: Laura Levin

Telephone: 845-500-5598

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Leadership Institute