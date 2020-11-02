Bell Techlogix 9Cloud Offers Customized Solutions for Enterprise and Mid-Market Organizations

Bell Techlogix 9Cloud derives from nine proven foundational pillars to transform and optimize Cloud Architecture, including:

Cultural & Expertise

Flexibility

Process

Strategic Roadmap

Governance and Cost Management

Application Modernization

Security and Compliance

Architecture and Stability

Automated IT/Cloud Operations

"Today's business climate demands IT infrastructure that is not only secure but flexible and tailored to meet an organization's unique demands. Bell Techlogix 9Cloud delivers, said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "Our 9Cloud services are guided by Bell Techlogix industry-leading expertise and highly skilled team."

Bell Techlogix 9Cloud Offerings:

Advise – Bell Techlogix 9Cloud strategic Cloud transformation roadmaps achieve existing and future business objectives. Our team of experts assess, design, modernize, and optimize cloud architecture.

Transform – Bell Techlogix 9Cloud cloud transformation is driven by best-in-class experts, established processes, and advanced technologies such as hybrid cloud, software-defined infrastructure, and AI/ML-based analytics that empower our transformation model and allow for rapid implementation with predefined customizable blueprints.

Manage – Agnostic Cloud Management framework delivered through an ITIL based Cloud Management platform that is fully integrated with ServiceNow, performance monitoring tools, and SmartInsights advanced analytics platform.

Optimize – Bell Techlogix 9Cloud leverages our experts to evaluate cloud environments' performance, reliability, security and compliance, DevOps strategy, and cost.

Learn more about Bell Techlogix 9Cloud and assess your organization's cloud efforts here.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

