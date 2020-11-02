Bell Techlogix 9Cloud Offers Customized Solutions for Enterprise and Mid-Market Organizations
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an industry leader in IT managed services, today announced the launch of 9Cloud, a best-in-class bundle of Cloud solution services that advance Cloud-first strategies, embraces multi-Cloud environments, and invests in forward-thinking technology and skillsets. Bell Techlogix 9Cloud comprehensive approach to Cloud transformation focuses on driving business value and the enablement of advanced technologies such as hybrid cloud, software-defined infrastructure, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based analytics.
Bell Techlogix 9Cloud derives from nine proven foundational pillars to transform and optimize Cloud Architecture, including:
- Cultural & Expertise
- Flexibility
- Process
- Strategic Roadmap
- Governance and Cost Management
- Application Modernization
- Security and Compliance
- Architecture and Stability
- Automated IT/Cloud Operations
"Today's business climate demands IT infrastructure that is not only secure but flexible and tailored to meet an organization's unique demands. Bell Techlogix 9Cloud delivers, said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "Our 9Cloud services are guided by Bell Techlogix industry-leading expertise and highly skilled team."
Bell Techlogix 9Cloud Offerings:
Advise – Bell Techlogix 9Cloud strategic Cloud transformation roadmaps achieve existing and future business objectives. Our team of experts assess, design, modernize, and optimize cloud architecture.
Transform – Bell Techlogix 9Cloud cloud transformation is driven by best-in-class experts, established processes, and advanced technologies such as hybrid cloud, software-defined infrastructure, and AI/ML-based analytics that empower our transformation model and allow for rapid implementation with predefined customizable blueprints.
Manage – Agnostic Cloud Management framework delivered through an ITIL based Cloud Management platform that is fully integrated with ServiceNow, performance monitoring tools, and SmartInsights advanced analytics platform.
Optimize – Bell Techlogix 9Cloud leverages our experts to evaluate cloud environments' performance, reliability, security and compliance, DevOps strategy, and cost.
Learn more about Bell Techlogix 9Cloud
About Bell Techlogix:
Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.
