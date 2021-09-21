Bella Hadid Transforms To Unveil Key Looks From The Self-Portrait Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Revealed During London Fashion Week

British fashion house Self-Portrait has today revealed looks from its Spring/Summer 2022 Collection with a series of images of Bella Hadid, previewed on the last day of London Fashion Week.

Captured by British photographer Harley Weir, the images document the different sides to Bella Hadid and showcase the many facets of the Self-Portrait woman.

Collaborating with stylist Haley Wollens, hair stylist Jawara Wauchope and make-up artist Sam Visser, Bella was transformed into different sides of her character for the preview of Self-Portrait's new collection.

For Spring Summer 2022, Self-Portrait's Founder and Creative Director Han Chong was inspired by the transition into life in the outside world, and his latest collection features rich colours, new silhouettes and a blend of softened textures. New shapes in pastels and strong colour tones are designed to be worn effortlessly, embracing the free-spirited and relaxed ease of a new modern way of dressing.

Han Chong, Self-Portrait Founder and Creative Director, said:

"After what feels like a lifetime spent indoors. I was inspired to design a modern approach to dressing - strong, feminine styles but always soft and relaxed at the same time. This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman - one who is free to face the world, feel like herself in all her different guises and have fun again."

Harley Weir has also captured Bella Hadid for the brand's Spring/Summer campaign which will be released in full in January 2022, in line with the collection being available online at self-portrait-studio.com, in Self-Portrait stores globally and through an international network of select retailers.

Established in 2013 by Han Chong, Self-Portrait has become synonymous with empowering the modern woman through functional dressing for day and night. The brand is also strongly committed to supporting creative British talent through a number of initiatives including a scholarship program with Central Saint Martins.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Spring Summer 2022 Team

Creative Director: Han Chong

Art Director: Lina Kutsovskaya

Model: Bella Hadid

Photographer: Harley Weir

Stylist: Haley Wollens

Hair: Jawara Wauchope

Make up: Sam Visser

Previewing the SS22 Collection

Styles: Cut out dresses, tiered dresses, wrap dresses, gathered dresses, off-shoulder dresses, halter dresses, knit dresses, wrap skirts, gathered skirts, knit skirts, pleated trousers, cut out tops, off-shoulder tops, halter tops, peplum tops, cropped tops, knit tops, knit jumpers, oversized cardigans, cropped jackets, pleated jackets, tailored blazers, and the Azaelea dress.

Fabrics: Boucle, metallic boucle, cashmere, cotton, organic cotton poplin, broderie cotton, bonded crepe, stretch crepe, chiffon, recycled polyester chiffon, flock chiffon, denim, georgette, guipure lace, abstract guipure lace, macrame lace, jersey, ribbed knit, viscose knit, inserted lace knit, shirred dot mesh, power mesh, plisse, taffeta, cotton tape yarn, contrast yarn, wool

Colours: Deep blue, navy blue, tropical blue, light blue, lavender, lilac, dusty pink, fuchsia, red, canary yellow, pastel yellow, spearmint, lime, green, slate, khaki, taupe, caramel, ivory, white, black

About Self-Portrait

Established in the UK in 2013 by Han Chong, Self-Portrait is a modern fashion house based in London which has become synonymous with modern occasionwear for day and night and prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials

Self-Portrait is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact by using responsibly sourced fibres and in 2019 started to introduce organic cotton and recycled chiffon and polyester across its collections. In 2020, the brand introduced recycled viscose

Self-Portrait is available online at self-portrait-studio.com and in stores globally including its flagships in London, Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Taipei. Self-Portrait is also sold through a network of select retailers around the world

About Han Chong

Born in Penang, Malaysia, Han studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London

Fuelled by his own training at Central Saint Martins, Han is committed to supporting the next generation of creative talent and in 2018, established a five-year scholarship program with Central Saint Martins offering financial backing for five students to complete their MA degree as well as offering mentorship on navigating the realities of operating a fashion business

